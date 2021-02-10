Health officials in British Columbia are expected to announce the latest developments Wednesday in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal new COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the province recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update is expected in a written statement shortly after 3 p.m.

The announcement follows Tuesday’s update, which identified 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

British Columbia recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s total coronavirus death toll to 1,263

No deaths were recorded Tuesday on Vancouver Island, where COVID-19 has killed 20 people and infected 1,892 since the pandemic began.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said there were 272 active cases of the disease in the island region Tuesday, including 22 people in hospital and seven people in critical care.

Health officials in B.C. have now administered 155,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 12,802 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.