Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 556 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C., including 27 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are now 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health has identified the locations of 202 of the active cases, including 68 in the South Island, 96 in the Central Island and 38 in the North Island.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and three more are in critical care.

The Island Health region has now recorded 2,788 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province has administered 424,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 87,070 secondary doses.

On Vancouver Island, health officials vaccinated 3,469 people Monday, the first day of the province’s mass immunization program. Island Health says it plans to vaccinate approximately 17,000 island residents by the end of the week.

