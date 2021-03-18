Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to make a live announcement on COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m alongside Premier John Horgan.

It remains unclear if the province will announce the new COVID-19 cases at that time or in a written statement after 3 p.m.

Today’s announcement follows the discovery Wednesday of 12 new coronavirus cases in the Vancouver Island region.

The new cases were among 498 cases found across the province, bringing B.C.’s total to 89,427 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials have now recorded 2,800 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

There were four more deaths from the disease reported in B.C. on Wednesday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,411. None of the deaths were on Vancouver Island, where 28 people have died in the pandemic.

There are currently 225 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 10 people in hospital and three in critical care.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 193 active cases Wednesday, including 68 in the South Island, 92 in the Central Island and 33 in the North Island.

The province has now administered 444,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 87,093 secondary doses.

