Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update, which will cover the latest data on new cases, immunizations, and deaths, is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, B.C. identified 622 new cases of COVID-19, 35 of which were found on Vancouver Island.

There are now 236 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including nine people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 197 of the active cases Thursday, including 72 in the South Island, 97 in the Central Island and 28 in the North Island.

Eight people died of COVID-19 in B.C. yesterday. No deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where 28 people have died since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, health officials also provided an update on the province's vaccination progress.

Timelines have now been expediated, and health officials estimate that everyone will be able to receive a vaccine by July 1 if they want one.

Meanwhile, front-line workers from a range of industries can expect to receive a vaccine alongside older British Columbians in a parallel immunization program.

About 1,000 Vancouver Island residents who work in food production are among the first group of front-line workers who are being offered a vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.