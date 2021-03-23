Health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m. and will include the latest information on cases, immunizations, variants of concerns and deaths.

On Monday, health officials announced that 1,785 cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend. Of those cases, 89 were reported on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 2,956 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 278 of which are currently active.

The health authority revealed the locations of 235 of the active cases Monday, including 102 in the South Island, 110 in the Central Island and 23 in the North Island.

As of Monday, 13 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the island region, and three more were receiving critical care.

Over the weekend, 16 people died of the virus across B.C. No deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where the death toll has reached 28 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, B.C. had administered 539,408 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,161 second doses.

In more than a dozen Island Health communities, the health authority plants to administer COVID-19 vaccines to entire adult populations due to their remote locations.

