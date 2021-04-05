COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday afternoon.

The written update will cover the two-day period since Saturday and will be released to the public between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to a health ministry official.

On Saturday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 147 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Vancouver Island region over a 48-hour period.

They were among 2,090 cases found across B.C. on Friday and Saturday. Of those cases, 1,018 were reported Friday, while 1,072 were identified on Saturday.

The Island Health region has reported 3,524 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 425 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 13 people in hospital and two in intensive care.

On Monday, the province announced that it would be launching its online COVID-19 vaccine appointment website on Tuesday, April 6.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, people aged 71 and older and Indigenous people aged 18 and older can register for a vaccine online, as well as people who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Meanwhile, more COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been announced in the Island Health region. One of the new vaccine sites includes the Victoria Conference Centre, which will open to residents on April 12.

