COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will release a written update on the COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 3,289 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. Of those cases, 167 were identified on Vancouver Island.

There are now 566 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region. Island Health identified the locations of 494 active cases Monday, including 275 in the South Island, 191 in the Central Island and 28 in the North Island.

Eighteen people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including two people on Vancouver Island.

Thirty-three people have now died of COVID-19 in the island region, while 1,513 people have died across the province since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, B.C. has administered 1,112,101 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,744 second doses. Approximately 24 per cent of B.C.'s adult population has now been vaccinated, according to the province's health minister.

On Monday, B.C.'s top doctor urged British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel as the province grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"If you live in North Vancouver, you should not be travelling to Richmond or Langley," said Henry.

"If you live in the Lower Mainland, you should not be travelling to the island," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.