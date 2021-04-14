COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 873 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the weekend, including 43 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are now 551 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 467 active cases Tuesday, including 250 in the South Island, 190 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 4,082 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No deaths were reported in the Island Health region Tuesday, where 33 people have died of the disease.

There are currently 18 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, and four more are receiving critical care.

Premier John Horgan said Tuesday that more COVID-19 restrictions may be on the way for the province as early as Thursday.

Horgan said travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet and those talks will also likely examine the status of bookings for hotels, bed and breakfasts and camping sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.