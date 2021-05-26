COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will come as a written statement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, B.C. added 289 new cases of COVID-19, three of which were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

The island region has now reported 5,018 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while B.C. has recorded a total of 142,636 cases as of Tuesday.

There are currently 134 active cases in the island region, including 11 people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 93 active cases Tuesday, including 30 in the South Island, 36 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

One person died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,680. The death did not occur in the Island Health region, where 40 people have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan alongside Henry and Dix outlined the province's plan to reopen, as more people receive a COVID-19 vaccine and new daily case counts decline.

The province plans to ease health restrictions in four phases, the first of which began Tuesday.

The first reopening step includes a restart of indoor dining for up to six people, limited indoor social gatherings at home and the restart of limited indoor faith gatherings.

Organized outdoor events of up to 50 people can also restart, health officials said Tuesday. Meanwhile, outdoor sports can resume, as well as low-intensity indoor fitness classes.

Restrictions on travel within the province remain in place, meaning people should not leave or come to Vancouver Island unless they are on essential trips.

A closer look at the province's four-step reopening plan can be found here.

