COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia’s top health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest developments in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected to come in a written statement shortly after 3 p.m.

The statement follows Friday’s announcement that 109 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C. since the day prior.

None of the new cases were found in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died during the pandemic.

Authorities have now confirmed 146,902 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,145 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

One more person died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,740.

As of Friday, there were 73 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including three people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 56 of the active cases Friday, including 39 in the South Island, 11 in the Central Island and six in the North Island.

Approximately 76.7 per cent of adults in B.C. have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.