1 new COVID-19 case found in Vancouver Island region

Health officials identified one new case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new case was among 75 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now recorded 147,346 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,157 cases found in the island region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including four people in hospital and two more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 25 active cases Thursday, including nine in the South Island, 15 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Health officials say three people have died of the virus Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,747. No deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

Approximately 77.5 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose, and 76 per cent of youth aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, 25.9 per cent of adults have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.2 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received both doses.

In total, B.C. has administered 4,652,087 doses of vaccine, including 1,122,024 second doses.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to register for two doses of vaccine.

"In particular, for anyone who has not yet had your first dose, take a few minutes to book your appointment today," said Henry and Dix.

"Getting vaccinated is your ticket to travel and safe social connections. It is also our shared path to putting COVID-19 behind us as soon as possible," said the pair. "Let’s get moving forward to the brighter days ahead."