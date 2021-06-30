COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia’s top health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the province’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates in a statement after 3 p.m.

The statement follows Tuesday's announcement that 29 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including three new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Dix and Henry also said Tuesday that health officials would no longer hold live COVID-19 briefings for the media as the province enters the third phase of its restart plan.

Health officials have now confirmed 147,578 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,159 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province's pandemic death toll at 1,754.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including six people in hospital and four more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 16 active cases Tuesday, including three in the South Island, 13 in the Central Island and none in the North Island.

Approximately 78.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Additionally, 31.6 per cent of B.C. adults have received a second dose of a vaccine, while 29.5 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

B.C. has administered a total of 4,941,795 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, including 810,549 doses administered in the Island Health region. Island Health's total includes 597,550 first doses and 212,999 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.