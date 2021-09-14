COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials are expected to provide a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update will be released after 3 p.m. On Monday, while speaking at a live update, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province was planning on holding live COVID-19 updates once a week every Tuesday beginning next week, Sept. 21.

On Monday, B.C. health officials said that 1,984 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province over a 72-hour period, including 220 found in the Vancouver Island region.

Of those cases, 823 cases were found Saturday, 641 cases were identified Sunday and 520 cases were reported Monday.

There are now 5,825 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 607 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health identified the locations of 528 active cases Monday, including 210 in the South Island, 249 in the Central Island and 69 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, nine people died of COVID-19 in B.C., according to health officials, including two people who lived in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,865 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 56 in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, there were 23 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, while 16 more people were receiving critical care.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria remains ongoing. It is the only active health-care outbreak in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, 85.8 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.4 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.