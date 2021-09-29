COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will release a statement on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 652 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 82 new cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Tuesday's update brought the current number of active cases to 5,992 across B.C., including 677 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. on Tuesday. Both deaths were located in the Island Health region, where 65 people have died since the pandemic began.

Across the province, 1,942 people have died of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 35 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 15 people who required critical care.

On Tuesday, health officials also announced a slew of updates to the province's pandemic response.

New health restrictions are coming to a portion of the Fraser Health region due to growing number cases of COVID-19. Seniors in long-term care will soon be offered a third booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and the province is looking to hire more contact tracing staff as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues to surge.

As of Tuesday, roughly 87.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older in B.C. had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.6 per cent of eligible people had received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,812,228 doses of vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.