COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Provincial health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other relevant information recorded over the Thanksgiving long weekend on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes after Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke at a live news conference Tuesday.

At the conference, health officials announced that children between the ages of five and 11 would be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces effective immediately.

B.C.'s top doctor also said that the province was preparing its plans to vaccinate children in this age group, if COVID-19 vaccines are approved for use in kids by Health Canada.

Meanwhile, both Henry and Dix urged all British Columbians, particularly people living in the Northern Health region, to get vaccinated.

B.C.'s health minister described the situation in Northern Health as "very serious," noting that dozens of people have been transferred out of hospitals in the region for critical care in recent weeks.

Dix says that out of the past 55 recent transfers, 43 of the patients were being treated for COVID-19, and 42 of those people were not fully vaccinated.

"For those people walking around unvaccinated who might be in those critical care beds in two or three weeks, now is the time to get vaccinated," he said.

Health officials added that vaccinations help reduce the severity of the illness if you contract COVID-19, and help protect vulnerable people who may not be able to receive a vaccine themselves, such as young children.

Dix noted that patients in the Northern Health region had to be flown "hundreds and hundreds of kilometres," to reach hospitals in other health regions, including Island Health, which can add stress to families, patients and health-care systems across the province.

FIRST UPDATE SINCE FRIDAY

The news conference was the first COVID-19 update since Friday, when 743 cases of the disease were discovered in B.C. The new cases included 70 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Friday, there were 5,969 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 717 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 510 active cases Friday, including 244 in the South Island, 213 in the Central Island and 53 in the North Island.

Thirty-nine people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Friday, including 25 people in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Five more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Friday. Three were reported in the Fraser Health region, one was recorded in the Interior Health region and one was reported in the Northern Health region.

B.C.'s pandemic death toll has now reached 2,001, with 72 deaths in the Island Health region.

As of Friday, 88.6 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.2 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,937,214 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.