COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The update is excepted to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

COVID-19 VACCINES APPROVED FOR YOUTH

Earlier Friday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix responded to the federal government's announcement that COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children aged five to 11.

Dix said the announcement was "very exciting news," adding that the vaccinations have been tailored for youth specifically.

The health minister said that each youth dose will be about one-third as strong as a shot that an adult receives.

"The review has been rigorous, it's been detailed, it was independent and scientific," Dix said.

He anticipates that B.C. will begin receiving the youth doses next week, and that they will begin administering the youth shots beginning in the week of Nov. 29.

Dix encouraged parents to register their children for a shot on the province's Get Vaccinated website. Further details will be announced Tuesday, he said.

Friday's update follows the announcement of 468 new cases of COVID-19 found in B.C. Thursday, including 72 cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province Thursday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Thursday, there were 3,345 active cases of the disease in B.C., including 460 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 349 active cases Thursday, including 79 in the South Island, 199 in the Central Island and 71 in the North Island.

As of Thursday, approximately 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.