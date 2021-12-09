COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

Health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The update is expected in a written release after 3 p.m.

It follows Wednesday's announcement that 379 new cases of coronavirus were discovered in the province, including 65 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 595 active cases in Island Health and 2,874 active cases in B.C., according to the provincial Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 476 active cases Wednesday, including 76 in the South Island, 195 in the Central Island and 205 in the North Island.

Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind the Fraser Health region where 924 cases are currently active.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including three deaths in the Island Health region, two in the Fraser Health region and one in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,369 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 127 deaths in the island region.

Thirty-four people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including seven patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, 85.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.1 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.