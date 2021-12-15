COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Health Ministry reported 519 new cases of COVID-19, including 123 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,171 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 804 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active cases in the province, behind Fraser Health where 872 cases were active Tuesday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 717 of the active cases Tuesday, including 295 in the South Island, 203 in the Central Island and 219 in the North Island.

On Tuesday, health officials also announced that 44 cases of the Omicron variant had been identified in B.C., including five cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Many of those cases were linked to gatherings of University of Victoria students while off campus, according to health officials.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,386 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 132 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, There are 37 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

