COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

The B.C. Ministry of Health will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations, and other relevant data Friday.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

Earlier Friday, health officials announced several new health measures at a live briefing.

At long-term care homes, visits have been restricted to essential visits only until at least Jan. 18.

The province also announced that it's accelerating its booster shot program, while also reducing the interval that vaccinated people need to be isolated for if they feel symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials says most people should receive their third dose of vaccine around six months after they received their second dose, with the rollout being based on age, as it was with earlier doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, women who are pregnant are now eligible to have a COVID-19 booster shot, so long as it has been at least six months since they received their second dose.

Pregnant women can contact B.C.'s call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book a booster shot as the province continues to roll out its age-based vaccination approach.

On Thursday, health officials said 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the province, including a record-breaking 460 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Thursday, there were 17,357 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 856 active cases in the Island Health region.

Forty-one people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in B.C. in the Interior Health region Thursday.

Since the pandemic, 2,420 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in British Columbia, including 142 reported in the island region.

As of Thursday, 88 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 19.1 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.