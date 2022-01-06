Vancouver Island adds 417 new COVID-19 cases; active cases surpass 3,750
Another 417 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.
The new cases are among 3,223 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
Active cases continue to reach new highs in B.C., with 31,817 cases active across the province, including a record-setting 3,765 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Three deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. on Thursday, all outside the Island Health region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,430 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 145 in the island region.
There are currently 61 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients who require critical care.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
