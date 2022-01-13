COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

The latest data on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths on Vancouver Island will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C. confirmed 2,859 new cases of COVID-19, including 451 in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s number of confirmed active case to 36,641 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 4,245 active cases in the Island Health region.

However, with testing capacity already at its limits in the province, many more cases of the illness are suspected, even if they are not confirmed.

Sixty-five patients were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island Wednesday, including 11 receiving critical care.

That total marked a small increase in hospitalizations compared to a week prior, when 61 people were in hospital – but a small decrease in ICU patients, of which there were 14 on Jan. 5.

During roughly the same period last month, on Dec. 13, 33 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 12 patients in critical care.

As of Wednesday, roughly 88.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 per had received two doses.

Roughly 29.9 per cent of B.C. residents have received three doses of vaccine as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.