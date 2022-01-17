COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It comes after six more deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the province on Friday. One of the deaths was confirmed in the Vancouver Island region while three occurred in Fraser Health and one was reported in Interior Health.

Friday's update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,468, including 152 deaths in the island region.

Data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Friday showed a considerable decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Vancouver Island.

Thirty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on the island, down from 65 reported Thursday, and 59 recorded on Jan. 7.

The number of patients in intensive care on the island remained unchanged Friday, with nine people in ICU, according to the BCCDC.

NEW CASES

Another 297 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 2,275 cases confirmed across the province.

Heath officials say confirmed case counts are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of cases, since testing capacity is at its limits.

However, the province adds that confirmed cases are still an indicator of transmission rates in B.C., since they are still measuring test positivity levels in B.C.

As of Friday, there are 35,943 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 3,016 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATION RATES

Approximately 89 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.3 per cent have received two doses Friday.

Meanwhile, 30.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received three doses of vaccine.

Earlier Friday, health officials outlined the province's latest COVID-19 modelling data.

The modelling indicates that B.C.'s surge of COVID-19 cases, brought on by the Omicron variant, may have reached its peak and is expected to begin declining.

During the briefing, health officials also encouraged British Columbians to get vaccinated against the illness, noting that unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to require hospitalization from COVID-19, and are at an even greater risk of severe illness that requires critical care.