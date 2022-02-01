Island Health reports no new COVID deaths as hospitalizations soar

The B.C. Ministry of Health says no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

Across the province, however, nine more deaths related to the illness were reported over the past 24 hours, all within the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,625 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 171 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS RISE

The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island climbed dramatically Tuesday to a total of 151, up from 117 reported Monday and 100 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 25.

The total number of patients who require critical care declined however, with seven people in intensive care, down from nine recorded Monday and 13 confirmed on Jan. 25.

While speaking at a live update Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that hospitalization totals also factor in patients who come in for treatment of different illnesses or injuries, and then test positive for COVID-19.

"As much as 60 or 70 per cent (of hospitalizations), especially younger people, are here for other reasons and tested positive," said Henry.

Henry added that hospitalizations in B.C. have likely reached their peak.

NEW CASES

Another 188 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 1,236 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, but tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province, according to health officials.

As of Tuesday, there are 28,302 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,534 active cases in Island Health.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 46.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.