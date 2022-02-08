COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

The update will come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials said 32 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in B.C. over the weekend, including five that were confirmed in Island Health.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,707, including 190 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, 3,287 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in B.C., including 478 cases in Island Health.

As of Monday, there were 23,739 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,174 active cases in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 110 patients are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in Island Health as of Monday.

That total is down from 121 reported Friday and 117 confirmed a week prior on Jan. 31.

Nine patients were receiving intensive care in Island Health Monday, down from the 10 reported Friday but the same total as reported on Jan. 31.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 90.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.6 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 49.7 per cent of all eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received a third dose of vaccine Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.