COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Friday's announcement that 17 people had died of the disease, including three deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Among the new deaths announced by the Health Ministry were nine fatalities in the Fraser Health region, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and three in Interior Health.

Vancouver Island's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 200, while 2,747 people have died of the disease in B.C. since the pandemic began.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 88 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is up slightly from the 87 reported in hospital Thursday but down from 121 patients one week ago, on Feb. 4.

Fifteen patients are in critical care on Vancouver Island, up from 14 reported Thursday and 10 confirmed on Feb. 4.

NEW CASES

Another 190 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 1,245 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, for a total of 338,792 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five an older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 51.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.