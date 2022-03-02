No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as 10 confirmed elsewhere in B.C.

Ten deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Four deaths occurred in Vancouver Coastal Health, two were in Fraser Health, two were in Interior Health, and two more were confirmed in Northern Health.

No deaths were reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, 2,883 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 217 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across B.C., 442 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours, including 98 cases in the island region.

There are currently 517 people in hospital with COVID-19 across B.C., including 73 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 60 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, down from 63 reported Tuesday and 70 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 23.

Three patients are currently receiving critical care, the same total reported in Island Health on Tuesday, and down from the nine reported on Feb. 23.

One month ago, on Feb. 2, 120 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including eight patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday 90.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19, while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.8 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.