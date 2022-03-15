COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

An update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in British Columbia will be released by the province on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, health officials announced that 14 more deaths related to the illness were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend.

Seven of the deaths were in the Fraser Health region, five were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two were in Interior Health, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 2,946 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 227 deaths in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the weekend, 689 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C., including 102 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Monday, 52 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 47 reported Friday but down from 63 confirmed a week prior on March 7.

Three patients are currently receiving intensive care in Island Health, the same total reported Friday and on March 7.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 14, 79 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, roughly 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 56.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.