Province reports new COVID-19 outbreak in Sooke, 63 new cases in Island Health

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, while one death was recorded in British Columbia's Northern Health region.

The update brings the province's pandemic death toll to 2,990, including 238 deaths in Island Health, according to the latest data available from the B.C. Health Ministry.

The province also announced a new health-care facility outbreak Tuesday at Ayre Manor, an assisted living facility in Sooke, B.C.

It is the sixth ongoing outbreak at a Vancouver Island long-term care facility after outbreaks were reported at The Heights at Mt. View (Victoria), Selkirk Seniors Village (Victoria), Amica Douglas House (Victoria), Acacia Ty Mawr (Shawnigan Lake), and Sunridge Place (Duncan).

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the province, 287 new cases of the disease were confirmed on Tuesday, including 63 new cases in the island region. However, the ministry said Tuesday's case numbers were incomplete due to delayed data.

There are currently 273 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C., including 46 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island 42 patients are currently in hospital with the illness, including four patients who require intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 57.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.