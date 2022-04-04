COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday afternoon, revealing how many deaths, new cases and hospitalizations were recorded over the weekend.

It follows Friday's announcement that four more people died of the disease in B.C., including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 3,002, including 241 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

B.C. Premier John Horgan confirmed Monday he is one of those who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve."

Across the province, 274 people were in hospital with the disease Friday, including 35 patients in critical care.

On Vancouver Island, 40 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including four in critical care.

VACCINATION RATE

As of Friday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 57.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older had received a third dose of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.