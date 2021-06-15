COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update as B.C. eases restrictions

B.C.'s top health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon, as the province transitions into Step 2 of its restart plan.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 277 new cases of COVID-19 which were found across the province over the weekend.

Of those cases, 12 were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

B.C. has now reported 146,453 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,132 found in the Island Health region.

On Monday, the BCCDC listed 84 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including two people in hospital but none in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 55 of the active cases Monday, including 41 in the South Island, seven in the Central Island and seven in the North Island.

Four people died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the provinces' pandemic death toll to 1,734. None of the victims lived in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

STEP 2 OF REOPENIG PLAN

On Monday morning, B.C. Premier John Horgan joined health officials and other ministers to confirm that the province was moving to Step 2 of its reopening plan starting today, June 15.

Step 2 means that travel is no longer restricted within the province, organized indoor gatherings of up to 50 people can restart – such as movie theatre screenings and banquet hall events – and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people can be hosted.

Restrictions were also eased for sports events, indoor worship services and liquor can be served until midnight at restaurants and bras.

"I am confident that we are on track to safely and confidently bridge to Step 2, and am amending the relevant provincial health officer's orders so we can do just that," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement Monday.

"The data shows us that with strong safety plans in place and all of us continuing to use our layers of protection, we can now increase our much-needed social connections a little bit more," she said. "Whether it is travelling to visit family in B.C., having a small wedding or watching your child's soccer game, these are the things we have all missed."

