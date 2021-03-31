COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update as cases surge

B.C. health officials are expected to release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will come in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, 840 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in B.C., including 39 identified on Vancouver Island.

There are now 389 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health identified the approximate locations of 339 of the active cases Tuesday, including 170 in the South Island, 144 in the Central Island and 25 in the North Island.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. Tuesday, leaving the province's death toll at 1,455. On Vancouver Island, 29 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned that COVID-19 cases were rising at an alarming rate.

"We have seen the start of exponential growth of COVID-19 cases," said the pair.

Island Health's chief medical health officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, issued a similar warning for the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

He told CFAX 1070 that the number of COVID-19 variant of concern cases in the health authority had risen at least threefold over the past two to three weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.