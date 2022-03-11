Island Health reports no COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week

No deaths related to COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Over the past 24 hours, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C., all in the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began 2,935 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 227 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the province, 288 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday.

Of those cases, 47 were identified in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 47 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health hospitals, down from 56 reported Thursday and 59 recorded a week ago on March 4.

Three patients are receiving critical care in Island Health on Friday, down from four reported Thursday but up from one confirmed on March 4.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 11, 88 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients that required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, approximately 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 56.4 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.