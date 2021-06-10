COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, modelling

British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 and discuss new pandemic modelling data.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 148 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 10 in the Vancouver Island region.

The island region has now recorded 5,096 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Three more people died of COVID-19 in B.C., health officials announced Wednesday, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,725. None of the victims lived in the island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 65 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including three people in hospital – none of whom require critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 41 of the active cases Wednesday, including 24 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and nine in the North Island.

Approximately 74.5 per cent of all adults in B.C. have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 72.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

In total, the province has administered 3,749,758 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 390,264 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.