COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 and provide an update on vaccinations Tuesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The announcement follows Monday’s news conference in which 1,579 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were identified in B.C. since Friday.

Henry and Dix said 50 new cases and one death were recorded in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,848 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently 210 active cases of the virus in the island region, including 18 people in hospital and six more in critical care.

Island Health identified the location of 169 active cases Monday, including 85 in the South Island, 59 in the Central Island and 25 in the North Island.

B.C. has now administered 2,159,103 vaccine doses, including 106,058 secondary doses.

