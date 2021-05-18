COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The case update follows Monday’s announcement that 1,360 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the weekend, including 36 cases on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,941 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently 171 active cases in the island region, including 13 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 126 active cases Monday, including 48 in the South Island, 50 in the Central Island and 28 in the North Island.

Fourteen more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,648. None of the deaths recorded over the weekend occurred in the Vancouver Island region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.