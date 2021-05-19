COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The case update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 411 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, including 12 cases on Vancouver Island.

The province has now confirmed 140,075 cases since the pandemic began, including 4,953 in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,650.

One of the deaths announced Tuesday was in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 40 people.

There are currently 170 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 13 people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 119 active cases Tuesday, including 44 in the South Island, 48 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

The province has now administered 2,566,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 131,837 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.