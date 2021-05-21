COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The case update follows Thursday’s announcement that 357 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, including 12 cases on Vancouver Island.

The province has now confirmed 140,953 cases since the pandemic began, including 4,983 in the Vancouver Island region.

Three more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,653. No deaths were recorded Thursday in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 40 people.

There are currently 163 active cases in the island region, including 10 people in hospital and three more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 121 active cases Thursday, including 35 cases in the South Island, 53 in the Central Island and 33 in the North Island.

Premier John Horgan joined Henry and Dix for the announcement Thursday.

The premier cautioned all British Columbians against gatherings and travel this long weekend.

“There are provincial health orders in place, there are travel restrictions in place – not to the beginning of the long weekend but to the end of the long weekend,” Horgan said.

The premier said he will again join Dix and Henry on Tuesday to announce the province’s reopening plans after the current restrictions expire.

“It’s a positive plan,” Horgan said. “People will be excited about it, but let’s get through this weekend. It’s so critically important.”

The premier declined to reveal further details about the restart plan but said British Columbians who are hoping to travel, attend faith gatherings or play outdoor sports this summer will be encouraged by the outlook.

“We’re confident that come July, we’re going to be in a much better place,” Horgan said. “On Tuesday we’ll lay out that roadmap and I think that it’ll be positively received by the vast majority of British Columbians and I’m confident that they can wait a few more days.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.