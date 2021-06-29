COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia’s top health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates in a statement after 3 p.m.

Henry and Premier John Horgan are expected to announce a transition to the next phase of B.C.'s restart plan in a live address at 1:45 p.m.

The third phase could begin as early as Thursday, when several restrictions would be lifted as indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed without a cap on numbers and residents can travel elsewhere in Canada.

Casinos and nightclubs would also allowed to reopen in some capacity when the third phase begins.

Health officials identified 145 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including one new case in the Vancouver Island region.

Five more people in B.C. died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,754. None of the deaths occurred in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

B.C. has reported 147,549 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,562 cases in the island region.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including five people in hospital and four more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 19 active cases Monday, including five in the South Island, 13 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Approximately 78.1 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.8 per cent of youth aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, roughly 25 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C.'s top doctor says there's been a "dramatic fall" in new COVID-19 cases as B.C. reached a "critical mass" of vaccinations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.