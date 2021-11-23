COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases, vaccines

British Columbia's top health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will address the pandemic during a live news conference Tuesday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

The B.C. Health Ministry identified 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the weekend, including 159 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 3,137 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 436 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 374 active cases Monday, including 93 in the South Island, 213 in the Central Island and 68 in the North Island.

Ten more deaths from the disease were recorded in B.C. over the weekend, including two deaths in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,303 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 119 deaths in the island region.

There are currently 48 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

A pair of COVID-19 outbreaks in Nanaimo, B.C., were declared over on Monday. Island Health says the outbreaks at the Chartwell Malaspina long-term care home and at the transitional care unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital have ended.

As of Monday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.