Health officials will reveal Monday how many COVID-19 cases and deaths were recorded on Vancouver Island and across B.C. over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce the update in a live address Monday afternoon.

In their last update before the weekend, Dix and Henry identified 32 more COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

The new cases were among 737 new cases and two more deaths confirmed across B.C. on Friday. None of the deaths were recorded in the island region, where the COVID-19 death toll stands at 28.

Across B.C., 1,421 people have now died of the coronavirus.

The Island Health region has reported 2,867 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the province's new cases Friday, 68 were confirmed to be COVID-19 variants. To date, B.C. has reported 1,200 variant cases, 149 of which were active before the weekend.

As of Friday, the province had administered 490,022 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,319 secondary doses.

Seniors aged 78 and older in the Island Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Monday.

B.C. announced a revised schedule last week that means everyone who is eligible for a vaccine in the province will be able to receive a first dose before July 1.

British Columbians over 77 can start booking Tuesday, while those over 76 can start calling on Thursday. Seniors over 75 and Indigenous people over 55 become eligible on Saturday.

