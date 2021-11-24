COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new cases

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 new cases of the disease were identified in B.C. on Tuesday, including 36 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 216,012 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 12,244 cases in the Island Health area.

There are currently 3,047 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 415 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 381 active cases Tuesday, including 94 in the South Island, 216 in the Central Island and 71 in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, 2,304 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 119 deaths in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 51 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care.

As of Tuesday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

