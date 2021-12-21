COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on pandemic measures, new cases

B.C. health officials will return to the podium Tuesday for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include the announcement of new health measures.

At the news conference Tuesday, health officials will also provide an update on the Omicron variant of concern in B.C.

The most recent update on the Omicron variant, released on Dec. 16, identified 135 cases of the variant in B.C., including 71 cases in the Island Health region.

WEEKEND UPDATE

On Monday, the province announced that 2,550 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, including 415 cases identified in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, there were 5,435 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including a record-setting 1,021 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 829 of the active cases Monday, including 448 in the South Island, 198 in the Central Island and 183 in the North Island.

Three COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, including one in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,402 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 136 reported in the Island Health region.

Thirty-seven people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island as of Monday, including 14 patients in critical care, according to the B.C Centre for Disease Control.

As of Monday, 87.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.6 per cent have received two doses.

