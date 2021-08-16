COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases

B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information on Monday afternoon.

The written update will include the latest data recorded over the past 72 hours, from Saturday to Monday.

On Friday, health officials announced 717 cases of COVID-19 found across the province.

Of those cases, 40 were identified in the Vancouver Island region, the highest single-day caseload the region had seen since mid-April.

As of Friday, there were 4,277 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 245 in the island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 217 active cases Friday, including 126 in the South Island, 72 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday, leaving the province's death toll at 1,779.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, while the health authority has recorded a total of 5,579 cases.

As of Friday afternoon, approximately 82.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 72 per cent of eligible people had received two doses.

