Vancouver Island adds 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over weekend

B.C. health officials recorded 169 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, the province announced Monday.

Across B.C., 1,846 cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the past three days, including 753 cases recorded Saturday, 650 cases identified Sunday and 443 cases reported Monday.

There are currently 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 521 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. ministry of health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 437 active cases Monday, including 187 in the South Island, 204 in the Central Island and 46 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 46 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 27 patients who require critical care.

Over the weekend, 26 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in B.C., including three that occurred in the Island Health region.

Ten other deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, five occurred in the Interior Health region, five more were recorded in the Northern Health region and three reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,081 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 83 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

There are currently 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across B.C., including one in the Island Health region.

The outbreak on Vancouver Island is located at Tofino General Hospital, where five patients have tested positive for the disease as of Friday.

As of Monday, 89.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 8,060,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.