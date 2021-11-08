COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases

British Columbia health officials are expected to provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 recorded over the weekend.

The update will come in a written statement after 3 p.m. Monday.

It will be the first update since Friday afternoon, when provincial health officials identified 549 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 73 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There were 4,483 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, including 605 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 494 active cases Friday, including 120 in the South Island, 304 in the Central Island and 70 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 68 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 19 patients in critical care.

One new COVID-19 death was reported Friday in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,201 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 97 deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Friday, 90.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.7 per cent have received two doses.

