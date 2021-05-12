COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update, reveal new community case data

British Columbia’s top health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The announcement is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The case update follows Tuesday’s announcement that 515 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, including 20 cases on Vancouver Island.

The province is also expected to release new COVID-19 mapping data that will reveal where cases are on a community level, rather than by health region only.

It’s the first time B.C. has committed to revealing such granular data about specific cases in communities.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,868 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are currently 211 active cases of the virus in the island region, including 18 people in hospital and four more receiving critical care.

B.C. has now administered 2,159,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 110,516 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.