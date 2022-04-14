7 pandemic deaths reported in Island Health in weekly COVID-19 update
Seven people died with COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region last week, according to the province's latest pandemic update.
Between April 3 and April 9, 23 people died with the illness in B.C., including the deaths that occurred in Island Health.
As of April 9, 3,036 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 250 in Island Health.
Health officials note that they've changed the way the report pandemic deaths. Previously, public health staff would confirm a death was caused by COVID-19 before reporting it. Now, anyone who dies within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19 is recorded as a pandemic death.
Health officials will determine if the death truly was from COVID-19 at a later date, once the cause of death is determined by B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency.
HOSPITALIZATIONS AND CASES
There are currently 364 people in hospital with COVID-19 across B.C., including 36 patients in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
On Vancouver Island, 47 people are in hospital with the illness, including three patients receiving critical care.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.
-
Timmins police make $360K drug bust, two suspects arrestedA Timmins police investigation into a violent break and enter in early April turned up more than anticipated, leading to a drug bust totalling more than $360,000 in illicit drugs.