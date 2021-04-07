COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal latest case numbers

Health officials will announce the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The statement follows Tuesday’s announcement that 1,068 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 73 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

One more person on Vancouver Island died of the disease Tuesday, bringing the region’s pandemic death toll to 31.

Two more deaths were recorded in the Vancouver region, putting B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll at 1,489.

“Cases have surged and people are having much higher numbers of contacts,” Henry warned on Tuesday.

The Vancouver Island region has now recorded 3,682 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 585 active COVID-19 cases in the island region Tuesday, including 17 people in hospital and four in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 463 active cases on Tuesday, including 254 in the South Island, 182 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

The province has now identified 3,766 variant cases since the COVID-19 variants first emerged. Approximately 266 of B.C.’s variant cases are now active.

On Tuesday, the province unveiled its new vaccine booking website, which allows British Columbians to book their immunization appointments online.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 160,464 people had registered for vaccines through the website by 2 p.m., and more than 23,000 vaccine appointments had been booked.

B.C. has now administered 912,056 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,474 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.