COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to update cases, restrictions, pandemic modelling

British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Thursday to give a broad update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases and vaccine updates, as well as new pandemic modelling for the province.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The health officials are also expected to extend restrictions on indoor dining into May, according to industry groups that met with Henry this week.

Premier John Horgan suggested earlier this week that wider restrictions could be on the way for British Columbians. Horgan said Tuesday that travel restrictions would be discussed by his cabinet and any decisions would be announced by Henry in Thursday’s briefing.

Today’s news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 1,168 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 64 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,146 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Six more people in B.C died from the disease Wednesday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,521.

None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the island region, where 33 people have died during the pandemic.

There are currently 537 active cases in the island region, including 19 people in hospital and six in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 470 active cases on Wednesday, including 253 in the South Island, 180 in the Central Island and 37 in the North Island.

Health officials have now administered 1,190,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across B.C., including 87,820 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.