Vancouver Island adds 88 new COVID-19 cases; active cases surpass 600
B.C. health officials have identified 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.
The new cases were among 368 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
There are currently 3,020 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to a statement from the Health Ministry, including 602 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the province Thursday. Three deaths occurred in Fraser Health and two were reported in Northern Health.
Since the pandemic began, 2,345 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 122 deaths reported in the Island Health region.
As of Thursday, 85 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.8 per cent have received two doses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
